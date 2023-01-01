10 Saudi riyals to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert SAR to MRU at the real exchange rate

10 sar
104.79 mru

1.00000 SAR = 10.47880 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:56
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 SAR10.47880 MRU
5 SAR52.39400 MRU
10 SAR104.78800 MRU
20 SAR209.57600 MRU
50 SAR523.94000 MRU
100 SAR1047.88000 MRU
250 SAR2619.70000 MRU
500 SAR5239.40000 MRU
1000 SAR10478.80000 MRU
2000 SAR20957.60000 MRU
5000 SAR52394.00000 MRU
10000 SAR104788.00000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Saudi Riyal
1 MRU0.09543 SAR
5 MRU0.47716 SAR
10 MRU0.95431 SAR
20 MRU1.90862 SAR
50 MRU4.77156 SAR
100 MRU9.54312 SAR
250 MRU23.85780 SAR
500 MRU47.71560 SAR
1000 MRU95.43120 SAR
2000 MRU190.86240 SAR
5000 MRU477.15600 SAR
10000 MRU954.31200 SAR