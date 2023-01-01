10 Saudi riyals to Liberian dollars

Convert SAR to LRD at the real exchange rate

10 sar
502,63 lrd

1.00000 SAR = 50.26310 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:06
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKRCADEURPHPAUDGBP
1 USD183.2126281.8381.324950.9060555.38751.468210.785453
1 INR0.012017413.386960.01592250.01088830.6656140.01764410.00943912
1 PKR0.003548140.2952510.00470110.003214770.1965220.005209420.0027869
1 CAD0.75474562.8043212.71610.68383241.80351.108130.592817

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to Liberian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to LRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyals

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Liberian Dollar
1 SAR50.26310 LRD
5 SAR251.31550 LRD
10 SAR502.63100 LRD
20 SAR1005.26200 LRD
50 SAR2513.15500 LRD
100 SAR5026.31000 LRD
250 SAR12565.77500 LRD
500 SAR25131.55000 LRD
1000 SAR50263.10000 LRD
2000 SAR100526.20000 LRD
5000 SAR251315.50000 LRD
10000 SAR502631.00000 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Saudi Riyal
1 LRD0.01990 SAR
5 LRD0.09948 SAR
10 LRD0.19895 SAR
20 LRD0.39791 SAR
50 LRD0.99477 SAR
100 LRD1.98953 SAR
250 LRD4.97383 SAR
500 LRD9.94765 SAR
1000 LRD19.89530 SAR
2000 LRD39.79060 SAR
5000 LRD99.47650 SAR
10000 LRD198.95300 SAR