1.000 sar
3.569,88 bwp

1.00000 SAR = 3.56988 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:30
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Botswanan Pula
1 SAR3.56988 BWP
5 SAR17.84940 BWP
10 SAR35.69880 BWP
20 SAR71.39760 BWP
50 SAR178.49400 BWP
100 SAR356.98800 BWP
250 SAR892.47000 BWP
500 SAR1784.94000 BWP
1000 SAR3569.88000 BWP
2000 SAR7139.76000 BWP
5000 SAR17849.40000 BWP
10000 SAR35698.80000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Saudi Riyal
1 BWP0.28012 SAR
5 BWP1.40061 SAR
10 BWP2.80121 SAR
20 BWP5.60242 SAR
50 BWP14.00605 SAR
100 BWP28.01210 SAR
250 BWP70.03025 SAR
500 BWP140.06050 SAR
1000 BWP280.12100 SAR
2000 BWP560.24200 SAR
5000 BWP1400.60500 SAR
10000 BWP2801.21000 SAR