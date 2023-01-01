1 Rwandan franc to Costa Rican colóns

Convert RWF to CRC at the real exchange rate

1 rwf
0,42 crc

1.00000 RWF = 0.41504 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPSGDAUDZARINR
1 USD10.906051.324950.7854531.31961.4682118.298883.2126
1 EUR1.103711.462350.8669651.456441.6204720.196491.8417
1 CAD0.7547450.68383210.5928170.9959621.1081313.810962.8043
1 GBP1.273151.153451.6868611.680051.8692623.2971105.942

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Rwandan francs to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RWF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RWF to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Rwandan franc

RWF to USD

RWF to EUR

RWF to CAD

RWF to GBP

RWF to SGD

RWF to AUD

RWF to ZAR

RWF to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Costa Rican Colón
1 RWF0.41504 CRC
5 RWF2.07521 CRC
10 RWF4.15042 CRC
20 RWF8.30084 CRC
50 RWF20.75210 CRC
100 RWF41.50420 CRC
250 RWF103.76050 CRC
500 RWF207.52100 CRC
1000 RWF415.04200 CRC
2000 RWF830.08400 CRC
5000 RWF2075.21000 CRC
10000 RWF4150.42000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Rwandan Franc
1 CRC2.40940 RWF
5 CRC12.04700 RWF
10 CRC24.09400 RWF
20 CRC48.18800 RWF
50 CRC120.47000 RWF
100 CRC240.94000 RWF
250 CRC602.35000 RWF
500 CRC1204.70000 RWF
1000 CRC2409.40000 RWF
2000 CRC4818.80000 RWF
5000 CRC12047.00000 RWF
10000 CRC24094.00000 RWF