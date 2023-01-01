250 Russian rubles to Uzbekistan soms

Convert RUB to UZS at the real exchange rate

250 rub
34.497,75 uzs

1.00000 RUB = 137.99100 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:10
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Uzbekistan Som
1 RUB137.99100 UZS
5 RUB689.95500 UZS
10 RUB1379.91000 UZS
20 RUB2759.82000 UZS
50 RUB6899.55000 UZS
100 RUB13799.10000 UZS
250 RUB34497.75000 UZS
500 RUB68995.50000 UZS
1000 RUB137991.00000 UZS
2000 RUB275982.00000 UZS
5000 RUB689955.00000 UZS
10000 RUB1379910.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Russian Ruble
1 UZS0.00725 RUB
5 UZS0.03623 RUB
10 UZS0.07247 RUB
20 UZS0.14494 RUB
50 UZS0.36234 RUB
100 UZS0.72468 RUB
250 UZS1.81171 RUB
500 UZS3.62342 RUB
1000 UZS7.24684 RUB
2000 UZS14.49368 RUB
5000 UZS36.23420 RUB
10000 UZS72.46840 RUB