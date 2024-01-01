Convert UZS to RUB at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.10000 Uzbekistan soms to Russian rubles

10,000 uzs
69.61 rub

so'm1.000 UZS = руб0.006961 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:35
How to convert Uzbekistan soms to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UZS to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Russian Ruble
1 UZS0,00696 RUB
5 UZS0,03481 RUB
10 UZS0,06961 RUB
20 UZS0,13922 RUB
50 UZS0,34806 RUB
100 UZS0,69612 RUB
250 UZS1,74030 RUB
500 UZS3,48059 RUB
1000 UZS6,96118 RUB
2000 UZS13,92236 RUB
5000 UZS34,80590 RUB
10000 UZS69,61180 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Uzbekistan Som
1 RUB143,65400 UZS
5 RUB718,27000 UZS
10 RUB1.436,54000 UZS
20 RUB2.873,08000 UZS
50 RUB7.182,70000 UZS
100 RUB14.365,40000 UZS
250 RUB35.913,50000 UZS
500 RUB71.827,00000 UZS
1000 RUB143.654,00000 UZS
2000 RUB287.308,00000 UZS
5000 RUB718.270,00000 UZS
10000 RUB1.436.540,00000 UZS