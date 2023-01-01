5000 Russian rubles to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert RUB to UAH at the real exchange rate

5.000 rub
2.095,64 uah

1.00000 RUB = 0.41913 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Russian rubles

RUB to USD

RUB to EUR

RUB to CAD

RUB to CNY

RUB to GBP

RUB to AUD

RUB to SGD

RUB to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 RUB0.41913 UAH
5 RUB2.09564 UAH
10 RUB4.19127 UAH
20 RUB8.38254 UAH
50 RUB20.95635 UAH
100 RUB41.91270 UAH
250 RUB104.78175 UAH
500 RUB209.56350 UAH
1000 RUB419.12700 UAH
2000 RUB838.25400 UAH
5000 RUB2095.63500 UAH
10000 RUB4191.27000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Russian Ruble
1 UAH2.38591 RUB
5 UAH11.92955 RUB
10 UAH23.85910 RUB
20 UAH47.71820 RUB
50 UAH119.29550 RUB
100 UAH238.59100 RUB
250 UAH596.47750 RUB
500 UAH1192.95500 RUB
1000 UAH2385.91000 RUB
2000 UAH4771.82000 RUB
5000 UAH11929.55000 RUB
10000 UAH23859.10000 RUB