2000 Russian rubles to Seychellois rupees

Convert RUB to SCR at the real exchange rate

2000 rub
301.20 scr

1.00000 RUB = 0.15060 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 USDEURCADCNYGBPAUDSGDINR
1 USD10.906051.324957.100050.7854531.468211.319683.2126
1 EUR1.103711.462357.836330.8669651.620471.4564491.8417
1 CAD0.7547450.68383215.358730.5928171.108130.99596262.8043
1 CNY0.1408440.1276110.18661110.1106260.2067890.18585811.72

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Seychellois Rupee
1 RUB0.15060 SCR
5 RUB0.75301 SCR
10 RUB1.50601 SCR
20 RUB3.01202 SCR
50 RUB7.53005 SCR
100 RUB15.06010 SCR
250 RUB37.65025 SCR
500 RUB75.30050 SCR
1000 RUB150.60100 SCR
2000 RUB301.20200 SCR
5000 RUB753.00500 SCR
10000 RUB1506.01000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Russian Ruble
1 SCR6.64008 RUB
5 SCR33.20040 RUB
10 SCR66.40080 RUB
20 SCR132.80160 RUB
50 SCR332.00400 RUB
100 SCR664.00800 RUB
250 SCR1660.02000 RUB
500 SCR3320.04000 RUB
1000 SCR6640.08000 RUB
2000 SCR13280.16000 RUB
5000 SCR33200.40000 RUB
10000 SCR66400.80000 RUB