amount-spellout.10000 Russian rubles to Norwegian kroner

Convert RUB to NOK at the real exchange rate

10000 rub
1136.61 nok

1.00000 RUB = 0.11366 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

How to convert Russian rubles to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Russian rubles

RUB to USD

RUB to EUR

RUB to CAD

RUB to CNY

RUB to GBP

RUB to AUD

RUB to SGD

RUB to INR

Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Norwegian Krone
1 RUB0.11366 NOK
5 RUB0.56830 NOK
10 RUB1.13661 NOK
20 RUB2.27322 NOK
50 RUB5.68305 NOK
100 RUB11.36610 NOK
250 RUB28.41525 NOK
500 RUB56.83050 NOK
1000 RUB113.66100 NOK
2000 RUB227.32200 NOK
5000 RUB568.30500 NOK
10000 RUB1136.61000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Russian Ruble
1 NOK8.79813 RUB
5 NOK43.99065 RUB
10 NOK87.98130 RUB
20 NOK175.96260 RUB
50 NOK439.90650 RUB
100 NOK879.81300 RUB
250 NOK2199.53250 RUB
500 NOK4399.06500 RUB
1000 NOK8798.13000 RUB
2000 NOK17596.26000 RUB
5000 NOK43990.65000 RUB
10000 NOK87981.30000 RUB