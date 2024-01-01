amount-spellout.10000 Polish zloty to Omani rials

Convert PLN to OMR at the real exchange rate

10,000 pln
961.081 omr

zł1.000 PLN = ر.ع.0.09611 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.9250.78283.540.8951,374.0610.622.827
1 EUR1.08210.84690.3480.9681,486.0511.46424.687
1 GBP1.2791.1831106.8511.1451,757.4913.55729.196
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.01116.4480.1270.273

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Polish zloty to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Polish zloty

PLN to USD

PLN to EUR

PLN to GBP

PLN to INR

PLN to CHF

PLN to KRW

PLN to NOK

PLN to CZK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Omani Rial
1 PLN0,09611 OMR
5 PLN0,48054 OMR
10 PLN0,96108 OMR
20 PLN1,92216 OMR
50 PLN4,80541 OMR
100 PLN9,61081 OMR
250 PLN24,02703 OMR
500 PLN48,05405 OMR
1000 PLN96,10810 OMR
2000 PLN192,21620 OMR
5000 PLN480,54050 OMR
10000 PLN961,08100 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Polish Zloty
1 OMR10,40500 PLN
5 OMR52,02500 PLN
10 OMR104,05000 PLN
20 OMR208,10000 PLN
50 OMR520,25000 PLN
100 OMR1.040,50000 PLN
250 OMR2.601,25000 PLN
500 OMR5.202,50000 PLN
1000 OMR10.405,00000 PLN
2000 OMR20.810,00000 PLN
5000 OMR52.025,00000 PLN
10000 OMR104.050,00000 PLN