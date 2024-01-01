Convert PLN to NIO at the real exchange rate

20 Polish zloty to Nicaraguan córdobas

20 pln
183.79 nio

zł1.000 PLN = C$9.189 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:43
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.9250.78283.540.8951,374.1110.60422.828
1 EUR1.08210.84690.3490.9681,486.111.46824.688
1 GBP1.2791.1821106.8351.1451,757.2813.56129.193
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.01116.4490.1270.273

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Polish zloty to Nicaraguan córdobas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NIO in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to NIO rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Polish zloty

PLN to USD

PLN to EUR

PLN to GBP

PLN to INR

PLN to CHF

PLN to KRW

PLN to NOK

PLN to CZK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 PLN9,18929 NIO
5 PLN45,94645 NIO
10 PLN91,89290 NIO
20 PLN183,78580 NIO
50 PLN459,46450 NIO
100 PLN918,92900 NIO
250 PLN2.297,32250 NIO
500 PLN4.594,64500 NIO
1000 PLN9.189,29000 NIO
2000 PLN18.378,58000 NIO
5000 PLN45.946,45000 NIO
10000 PLN91.892,90000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Polish Zloty
1 NIO0,10882 PLN
5 NIO0,54411 PLN
10 NIO1,08822 PLN
20 NIO2,17644 PLN
50 NIO5,44110 PLN
100 NIO10,88220 PLN
250 NIO27,20550 PLN
500 NIO54,41100 PLN
1000 NIO108,82200 PLN
2000 NIO217,64400 PLN
5000 NIO544,11000 PLN
10000 NIO1.088,22000 PLN