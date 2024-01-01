Convert PLN to ISK at the real exchange rate

5,000 Polish zloty to Icelandic krónas

5,000 pln
1,72,223 isk

zł1.000 PLN = kr34.44 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.9260.78383.5440.8961,374.1510.6222.838
1 EUR1.0810.84590.2350.9671,484.2211.47124.667
1 GBP1.2781.1831106.7391.1441,755.6813.56929.178
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.01116.4480.1270.273

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Polish zloty to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Polish zloty

PLN to USD

PLN to EUR

PLN to GBP

PLN to INR

PLN to CHF

PLN to KRW

PLN to NOK

PLN to CZK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Icelandic Króna
1 PLN34,44460 ISK
5 PLN172,22300 ISK
10 PLN344,44600 ISK
20 PLN688,89200 ISK
50 PLN1.722,23000 ISK
100 PLN3.444,46000 ISK
250 PLN8.611,15000 ISK
500 PLN17.222,30000 ISK
1000 PLN34.444,60000 ISK
2000 PLN68.889,20000 ISK
5000 PLN172.223,00000 ISK
10000 PLN344.446,00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Polish Zloty
1 ISK0,02903 PLN
5 ISK0,14516 PLN
10 ISK0,29032 PLN
20 ISK0,58064 PLN
50 ISK1,45161 PLN
100 ISK2,90322 PLN
250 ISK7,25805 PLN
500 ISK14,51610 PLN
1000 ISK29,03220 PLN
2000 ISK58,06440 PLN
5000 ISK145,16100 PLN
10000 ISK290,32200 PLN