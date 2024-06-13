Convert PLN to GTQ at the real exchange rate

20 Polish zloty to Guatemalan quetzals

20 pln
38.70 gtq

zł1.000 PLN = Q1.935 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:40
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.9260.78283.5390.8961,373.6510.61722.829
1 EUR1.0810.84590.2510.9681,484.0211.47124.664
1 GBP1.2781.1831106.7671.1451,755.5913.5729.177
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.01116.4430.1270.273

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Polish zloty to Guatemalan quetzals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GTQ in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to GTQ rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Polish zloty

PLN to USD

PLN to EUR

PLN to GBP

PLN to INR

PLN to CHF

PLN to KRW

PLN to NOK

PLN to CZK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 PLN1,93516 GTQ
5 PLN9,67580 GTQ
10 PLN19,35160 GTQ
20 PLN38,70320 GTQ
50 PLN96,75800 GTQ
100 PLN193,51600 GTQ
250 PLN483,79000 GTQ
500 PLN967,58000 GTQ
1000 PLN1.935,16000 GTQ
2000 PLN3.870,32000 GTQ
5000 PLN9.675,80000 GTQ
10000 PLN19.351,60000 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Polish Zloty
1 GTQ0,51675 PLN
5 GTQ2,58377 PLN
10 GTQ5,16753 PLN
20 GTQ10,33506 PLN
50 GTQ25,83765 PLN
100 GTQ51,67530 PLN
250 GTQ129,18825 PLN
500 GTQ258,37650 PLN
1000 GTQ516,75300 PLN
2000 GTQ1.033,50600 PLN
5000 GTQ2.583,76500 PLN
10000 GTQ5.167,53000 PLN