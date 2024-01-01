Convert PKR to PLN at the real exchange rate

20 Pakistani rupees to Polish zloty

20 pkr
0.29 pln

₨1.000 PKR = zł0.01440 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:34
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92683.5420.7823.6731.3743.75232.304
1 EUR1.081190.2670.8453.9691.4854.05434.904
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.387
1 GBP1.2781.183106.78814.6951.7574.79541.292

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupees

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Polish Zloty
1 PKR0,01440 PLN
5 PKR0,07200 PLN
10 PKR0,14401 PLN
20 PKR0,28802 PLN
50 PKR0,72004 PLN
100 PKR1,44009 PLN
250 PKR3,60023 PLN
500 PKR7,20045 PLN
1000 PKR14,40090 PLN
2000 PKR28,80180 PLN
5000 PKR72,00450 PLN
10000 PKR144,00900 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Pakistani Rupee
1 PLN69,44010 PKR
5 PLN347,20050 PKR
10 PLN694,40100 PKR
20 PLN1.388,80200 PKR
50 PLN3.472,00500 PKR
100 PLN6.944,01000 PKR
250 PLN17.360,02500 PKR
500 PLN34.720,05000 PKR
1000 PLN69.440,10000 PKR
2000 PLN138.880,20000 PKR
5000 PLN347.200,50000 PKR
10000 PLN694.401,00000 PKR