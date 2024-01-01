Pakistani rupees to Myanmar kyats today

Convert PKR to MMK at the real exchange rate

1,000 pkr
7,551.17 mmk

₨1.000 PKR = K7.551 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92583.5460.7823.6731.3743.75132.304
1 EUR1.081190.2840.8453.9691.4854.05334.909
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.387
1 GBP1.2781.183106.8114.6961.7574.79541.299

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Myanmar kyats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MMK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to MMK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupee

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Myanma Kyat
1 PKR7,55117 MMK
5 PKR37,75585 MMK
10 PKR75,51170 MMK
20 PKR151,02340 MMK
50 PKR377,55850 MMK
100 PKR755,11700 MMK
250 PKR1.887,79250 MMK
500 PKR3.775,58500 MMK
1000 PKR7.551,17000 MMK
2000 PKR15.102,34000 MMK
5000 PKR37.755,85000 MMK
10000 PKR75.511,70000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Pakistani Rupee
1 MMK0,13243 PKR
5 MMK0,66215 PKR
10 MMK1,32430 PKR
20 MMK2,64860 PKR
50 MMK6,62150 PKR
100 MMK13,24300 PKR
250 MMK33,10750 PKR
500 MMK66,21500 PKR
1000 MMK132,43000 PKR
2000 MMK264,86000 PKR
5000 MMK662,15000 PKR
10000 MMK1.324,30000 PKR