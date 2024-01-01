Convert PKR to EGP at the real exchange rate

5 Pakistani rupees to Egyptian pounds

5 pkr
0.86 egp

₨1.000 PKR = E£0.1712 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:02
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Egyptian Pound
1 PKR0,17124 EGP
5 PKR0,85619 EGP
10 PKR1,71238 EGP
20 PKR3,42476 EGP
50 PKR8,56190 EGP
100 PKR17,12380 EGP
250 PKR42,80950 EGP
500 PKR85,61900 EGP
1000 PKR171,23800 EGP
2000 PKR342,47600 EGP
5000 PKR856,19000 EGP
10000 PKR1.712,38000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Pakistani Rupee
1 EGP5,83984 PKR
5 EGP29,19920 PKR
10 EGP58,39840 PKR
20 EGP116,79680 PKR
50 EGP291,99200 PKR
100 EGP583,98400 PKR
250 EGP1.459,96000 PKR
500 EGP2.919,92000 PKR
1000 EGP5.839,84000 PKR
2000 EGP11.679,68000 PKR
5000 EGP29.199,20000 PKR
10000 EGP58.398,40000 PKR