Convert PKR to BBD at the real exchange rate

500 Pakistani rupees to Barbadian dollars

500 pkr
3.59 bbd

₨1.000 PKR = Bds$0.007181 BBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:28
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92583.5290.7823.6731.3743.75232.304
1 EUR1.081190.270.8453.9691.4854.05434.911
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.387
1 GBP1.2791.183106.82114.6971.7574.79841.312

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Barbadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to BBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupees

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Barbadian Dollar
1 PKR0,00718 BBD
5 PKR0,03591 BBD
10 PKR0,07181 BBD
20 PKR0,14363 BBD
50 PKR0,35907 BBD
100 PKR0,71813 BBD
250 PKR1,79533 BBD
500 PKR3,59067 BBD
1000 PKR7,18133 BBD
2000 PKR14,36266 BBD
5000 PKR35,90665 BBD
10000 PKR71,81330 BBD
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Pakistani Rupee
1 BBD139,25000 PKR
5 BBD696,25000 PKR
10 BBD1.392,50000 PKR
20 BBD2.785,00000 PKR
50 BBD6.962,50000 PKR
100 BBD13.925,00000 PKR
250 BBD34.812,50000 PKR
500 BBD69.625,00000 PKR
1000 BBD139.250,00000 PKR
2000 BBD278.500,00000 PKR
5000 BBD696.250,00000 PKR
10000 BBD1.392.500,00000 PKR