Convert PHP to ZAR at the real exchange rate

500 Philippine pesos to South African rand

500 php
156.82 zar

₱1.000 PHP = R0.3136 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:12
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3740.9251.5030.7821,372.57156.9257.25
1 CAD0.72810.6741.0940.569998.996114.2145.277
1 EUR1.0811.48511.6240.8451,483.13169.577.834
1 AUD0.6650.9140.61610.52913.171104.4024.823

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine pesos

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / South African Rand
1 PHP0,31364 ZAR
5 PHP1,56822 ZAR
10 PHP3,13644 ZAR
20 PHP6,27288 ZAR
50 PHP15,68220 ZAR
100 PHP31,36440 ZAR
250 PHP78,41100 ZAR
500 PHP156,82200 ZAR
1000 PHP313,64400 ZAR
2000 PHP627,28800 ZAR
5000 PHP1.568,22000 ZAR
10000 PHP3.136,44000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Philippine Peso
1 ZAR3,18832 PHP
5 ZAR15,94160 PHP
10 ZAR31,88320 PHP
20 ZAR63,76640 PHP
50 ZAR159,41600 PHP
100 ZAR318,83200 PHP
250 ZAR797,08000 PHP
500 ZAR1.594,16000 PHP
1000 ZAR3.188,32000 PHP
2000 ZAR6.376,64000 PHP
5000 ZAR15.941,60000 PHP
10000 ZAR31.883,20000 PHP