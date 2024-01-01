Convert PHP to TTD at the real exchange rate

2,000 Philippine pesos to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

2,000 php
231.44 ttd

₱1.000 PHP = TT$0.1157 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3740.9251.5040.7821,371.37156.8257.25
1 CAD0.72810.6741.0950.569998.122114.1425.277
1 EUR1.0811.48511.6250.8451,481.83169.4657.834
1 AUD0.6650.9130.61510.52911.755104.2654.82

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TTD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to TTD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine pesos

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 PHP0,11572 TTD
5 PHP0,57859 TTD
10 PHP1,15718 TTD
20 PHP2,31436 TTD
50 PHP5,78590 TTD
100 PHP11,57180 TTD
250 PHP28,92950 TTD
500 PHP57,85900 TTD
1000 PHP115,71800 TTD
2000 PHP231,43600 TTD
5000 PHP578,59000 TTD
10000 PHP1.157,18000 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Philippine Peso
1 TTD8,64173 PHP
5 TTD43,20865 PHP
10 TTD86,41730 PHP
20 TTD172,83460 PHP
50 TTD432,08650 PHP
100 TTD864,17300 PHP
250 TTD2.160,43250 PHP
500 TTD4.320,86500 PHP
1000 TTD8.641,73000 PHP
2000 TTD17.283,46000 PHP
5000 TTD43.208,65000 PHP
10000 TTD86.417,30000 PHP