Convert PHP to TJS at the real exchange rate

100 Philippine pesos to Tajikistani somonis

100 php
18.47 tjs

₱1.000 PHP = SM0.1847 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:44
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3730.9251.5030.7821,369.94156.8157.25
1 CAD0.72810.6741.0940.569997.444114.1765.279
1 EUR1.0811.48411.6240.8451,480.56169.487.835
1 AUD0.6650.9140.61610.52911.627104.3534.824

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Tajikistani somonis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TJS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to TJS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine pesos

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Tajikistani Somoni
1 PHP0,18465 TJS
5 PHP0,92326 TJS
10 PHP1,84651 TJS
20 PHP3,69302 TJS
50 PHP9,23255 TJS
100 PHP18,46510 TJS
250 PHP46,16275 TJS
500 PHP92,32550 TJS
1000 PHP184,65100 TJS
2000 PHP369,30200 TJS
5000 PHP923,25500 TJS
10000 PHP1.846,51000 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Philippine Peso
1 TJS5,41562 PHP
5 TJS27,07810 PHP
10 TJS54,15620 PHP
20 TJS108,31240 PHP
50 TJS270,78100 PHP
100 TJS541,56200 PHP
250 TJS1.353,90500 PHP
500 TJS2.707,81000 PHP
1000 TJS5.415,62000 PHP
2000 TJS10.831,24000 PHP
5000 TJS27.078,10000 PHP
10000 TJS54.156,20000 PHP