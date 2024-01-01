Convert PHP to MRU at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.10000 Philippine pesos to Mauritanian ouguiyas

10,000 php
6,707.46 mru

₱1.000 PHP = UM0.6707 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3730.9251.5020.7821,368.08156.7757.241
1 CAD0.72810.6741.0940.569996.453114.1885.274
1 EUR1.0811.48511.6240.8451,479.24169.517.829
1 AUD0.6660.9140.61610.52910.799104.3734.82

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine pesos

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 PHP0,67075 MRU
5 PHP3,35373 MRU
10 PHP6,70746 MRU
20 PHP13,41492 MRU
50 PHP33,53730 MRU
100 PHP67,07460 MRU
250 PHP167,68650 MRU
500 PHP335,37300 MRU
1000 PHP670,74600 MRU
2000 PHP1.341,49200 MRU
5000 PHP3.353,73000 MRU
10000 PHP6.707,46000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Philippine Peso
1 MRU1,49088 PHP
5 MRU7,45440 PHP
10 MRU14,90880 PHP
20 MRU29,81760 PHP
50 MRU74,54400 PHP
100 MRU149,08800 PHP
250 MRU372,72000 PHP
500 MRU745,44000 PHP
1000 MRU1.490,88000 PHP
2000 MRU2.981,76000 PHP
5000 MRU7.454,40000 PHP
10000 MRU14.908,80000 PHP