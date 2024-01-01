5,000 Philippine pesos to Colombian pesos

Convert PHP to COP at the real exchange rate

5,000 php
3,44,991 cop

₱1.000 PHP = $69.00 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:41
How to convert Philippine pesos to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Colombian Peso
1 PHP68,99820 COP
5 PHP344,99100 COP
10 PHP689,98200 COP
20 PHP1.379,96400 COP
50 PHP3.449,91000 COP
100 PHP6.899,82000 COP
250 PHP17.249,55000 COP
500 PHP34.499,10000 COP
1000 PHP68.998,20000 COP
2000 PHP137.996,40000 COP
5000 PHP344.991,00000 COP
10000 PHP689.982,00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Philippine Peso
1 COP0,01449 PHP
5 COP0,07247 PHP
10 COP0,14493 PHP
20 COP0,28986 PHP
50 COP0,72466 PHP
100 COP1,44931 PHP
250 COP3,62328 PHP
500 COP7,24655 PHP
1000 COP14,49310 PHP
2000 COP28,98620 PHP
5000 COP72,46550 PHP
10000 COP144,93100 PHP