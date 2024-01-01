10 Philippine pesos to Bangladeshi takas

Convert PHP to BDT at the real exchange rate

10 php
20.04 bdt

₱1.000 PHP = Tk2.004 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:17
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Bangladeshi Taka
1 PHP2,00374 BDT
5 PHP10,01870 BDT
10 PHP20,03740 BDT
20 PHP40,07480 BDT
50 PHP100,18700 BDT
100 PHP200,37400 BDT
250 PHP500,93500 BDT
500 PHP1.001,87000 BDT
1000 PHP2.003,74000 BDT
2000 PHP4.007,48000 BDT
5000 PHP10.018,70000 BDT
10000 PHP20.037,40000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Philippine Peso
1 BDT0,49907 PHP
5 BDT2,49534 PHP
10 BDT4,99067 PHP
20 BDT9,98134 PHP
50 BDT24,95335 PHP
100 BDT49,90670 PHP
250 BDT124,76675 PHP
500 BDT249,53350 PHP
1000 BDT499,06700 PHP
2000 BDT998,13400 PHP
5000 BDT2.495,33500 PHP
10000 BDT4.990,67000 PHP