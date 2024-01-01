Philippine pesos to Argentine pesos today

Convert PHP to ARS at the real exchange rate

1,000 php
15,361.10 ars

₱1.000 PHP = $15.36 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:08
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3720.9251.5010.7821,368.99156.857.241
1 CAD0.72910.6741.0940.57997.552114.2935.276
1 EUR1.0811.48411.6230.8451,480.22169.597.829
1 AUD0.6660.9140.61610.521911.816104.474.823

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine peso

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Argentine Peso
1 PHP15,36110 ARS
5 PHP76,80550 ARS
10 PHP153,61100 ARS
20 PHP307,22200 ARS
50 PHP768,05500 ARS
100 PHP1.536,11000 ARS
250 PHP3.840,27500 ARS
500 PHP7.680,55000 ARS
1000 PHP15.361,10000 ARS
2000 PHP30.722,20000 ARS
5000 PHP76.805,50000 ARS
10000 PHP153.611,00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Philippine Peso
1 ARS0,06510 PHP
5 ARS0,32550 PHP
10 ARS0,65100 PHP
20 ARS1,30199 PHP
50 ARS3,25499 PHP
100 ARS6,50997 PHP
250 ARS16,27493 PHP
500 ARS32,54985 PHP
1000 ARS65,09970 PHP
2000 ARS130,19940 PHP
5000 ARS325,49850 PHP
10000 ARS650,99700 PHP