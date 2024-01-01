amount-spellout.10000 Philippine pesos to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert PHP to AED at the real exchange rate

10,000 php
626.40 aed

₱1.000 PHP = د.إ0.06264 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3720.9251.5020.7821,370.36156.8157.241
1 CAD0.72910.6741.0940.57998.695114.2845.277
1 EUR1.0811.48311.6230.8451,481.43169.537.827
1 AUD0.6660.9140.61610.52912.591104.4314.822

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine pesos

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 PHP0,06264 AED
5 PHP0,31320 AED
10 PHP0,62640 AED
20 PHP1,25280 AED
50 PHP3,13201 AED
100 PHP6,26401 AED
250 PHP15,66003 AED
500 PHP31,32005 AED
1000 PHP62,64010 AED
2000 PHP125,28020 AED
5000 PHP313,20050 AED
10000 PHP626,40100 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Philippine Peso
1 AED15,96420 PHP
5 AED79,82100 PHP
10 AED159,64200 PHP
20 AED319,28400 PHP
50 AED798,21000 PHP
100 AED1.596,42000 PHP
250 AED3.991,05000 PHP
500 AED7.982,10000 PHP
1000 AED15.964,20000 PHP
2000 AED31.928,40000 PHP
5000 AED79.821,00000 PHP
10000 AED159.642,00000 PHP