Convert PGK to PHP at the real exchange rate

250 Papua New Guinean kinas to Philippine pesos

250 pgk
3,811.20 php

K1.000 PGK = ₱15.24 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:27
How to convert Papua New Guinean kinas to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PGK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PGK to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Philippine Peso
1 PGK15,24480 PHP
5 PGK76,22400 PHP
10 PGK152,44800 PHP
20 PGK304,89600 PHP
50 PGK762,24000 PHP
100 PGK1.524,48000 PHP
250 PGK3.811,20000 PHP
500 PGK7.622,40000 PHP
1000 PGK15.244,80000 PHP
2000 PGK30.489,60000 PHP
5000 PGK76.224,00000 PHP
10000 PGK152.448,00000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 PHP0,06560 PGK
5 PHP0,32798 PGK
10 PHP0,65596 PGK
20 PHP1,31193 PGK
50 PHP3,27981 PGK
100 PHP6,55963 PGK
250 PHP16,39908 PGK
500 PHP32,79815 PGK
1000 PHP65,59630 PGK
2000 PHP131,19260 PGK
5000 PHP327,98150 PGK
10000 PHP655,96300 PGK