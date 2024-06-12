Papua New Guinean kina to Mauritian rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Papua New Guinean kina to Mauritian rupees is currently 12,425 today, reflecting a 2.477% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Papua New Guinean kina has remained relatively stable, with a -0.041% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Papua New Guinean kina to Mauritian rupees has fluctuated between a high of 12,435 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 11,996 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a -3.106% decrease in value.