Papua New Guinean kina to Haitian gourdes exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Papua New Guinean kina to Haitian gourdes is currently 34,576 today, reflecting a 0.264% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Papua New Guinean kina has remained relatively stable, with a -0.303% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Papua New Guinean kina to Haitian gourdes has fluctuated between a high of 34,767 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 34,386 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.675% decrease in value.