Convert PEN to EUR at the real exchange rate

5 Peruvian nuevo soles to Euros

5 pen
1.22 eur

S/.1.000 PEN = €0.2440 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8441.08390.4161.4851.620.96720.251
1 GBP1.18411.283107.11.7591.9191.14523.988
1 USD0.9230.779183.461.3711.4950.89318.693
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo soles

PEN to USD

PEN to EUR

PEN to GBP

PEN to INR

PEN to JPY

PEN to RUB

PEN to AUD

PEN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Euro
1 PEN0,24404 EUR
5 PEN1,22018 EUR
10 PEN2,44035 EUR
20 PEN4,88070 EUR
50 PEN12,20175 EUR
100 PEN24,40350 EUR
250 PEN61,00875 EUR
500 PEN122,01750 EUR
1000 PEN244,03500 EUR
2000 PEN488,07000 EUR
5000 PEN1.220,17500 EUR
10000 PEN2.440,35000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 EUR4,09777 PEN
5 EUR20,48885 PEN
10 EUR40,97770 PEN
20 EUR81,95540 PEN
50 EUR204,88850 PEN
100 EUR409,77700 PEN
250 EUR1.024,44250 PEN
500 EUR2.048,88500 PEN
1000 EUR4.097,77000 PEN
2000 EUR8.195,54000 PEN
5000 EUR20.488,85000 PEN
10000 EUR40.977,70000 PEN