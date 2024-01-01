20 Peruvian nuevo soles to Costa Rican colóns

Convert PEN to CRC at the real exchange rate

20 pen
2,777.54 crc

S/.1.000 PEN = ₡138.9 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:15
How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Costa Rican Colón
1 PEN138,87700 CRC
5 PEN694,38500 CRC
10 PEN1.388,77000 CRC
20 PEN2.777,54000 CRC
50 PEN6.943,85000 CRC
100 PEN13.887,70000 CRC
250 PEN34.719,25000 CRC
500 PEN69.438,50000 CRC
1000 PEN138.877,00000 CRC
2000 PEN277.754,00000 CRC
5000 PEN694.385,00000 CRC
10000 PEN1.388.770,00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 CRC0,00720 PEN
5 CRC0,03600 PEN
10 CRC0,07201 PEN
20 CRC0,14401 PEN
50 CRC0,36003 PEN
100 CRC0,72006 PEN
250 CRC1,80016 PEN
500 CRC3,60032 PEN
1000 CRC7,20064 PEN
2000 CRC14,40128 PEN
5000 CRC36,00320 PEN
10000 CRC72,00640 PEN