Panamanian balboa to Ghanaian cedis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Panamanian balboa to Ghanaian cedis is currently 14,240 today, reflecting a 0.352% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Panamanian balboa has remained relatively stable, with a 0.707% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Panamanian balboa to Ghanaian cedis has fluctuated between a high of 14,240 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 14,140 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a 0.352% increase in value.