Mexican peso to Tunisian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mexican peso to Tunisian dinars is currently 0,169 today, reflecting a -0.750% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mexican peso has remained relatively stable, with a -3.606% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mexican peso to Tunisian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 0,178 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 0,169 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a -1.958% decrease in value.