Mexican peso to Eswatini Emalangeni exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mexican peso to Eswatini Emalangeni is currently 0,999 today, reflecting a -1.736% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mexican peso has remained relatively stable, with a -5.173% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mexican peso to Eswatini Emalangeni has fluctuated between a high of 1,083 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 0,999 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a -1.898% decrease in value.