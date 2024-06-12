Mexican peso to Solomon Islands dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mexican peso to Solomon Islands dollars is currently 0,445 today, reflecting a -1.634% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mexican peso has remained relatively stable, with a -4.558% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mexican peso to Solomon Islands dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0,474 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 0,445 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 2.297% increase in value.