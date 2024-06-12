Mexican peso to Rwandan francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mexican peso to Rwandan francs is currently 70,337 today, reflecting a -0.739% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mexican peso has remained relatively stable, with a -4.128% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mexican peso to Rwandan francs has fluctuated between a high of 74,615 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 70,337 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a -2.034% decrease in value.