Mexican peso to Nicaraguan córdobas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mexican peso to Nicaraguan córdobas is currently 1,982 today, reflecting a -0.319% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mexican peso has remained relatively stable, with a -4.076% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mexican peso to Nicaraguan córdobas has fluctuated between a high of 2,110 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 1,982 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a -2.017% decrease in value.