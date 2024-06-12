Mexican peso to Cambodian riels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mexican peso to Cambodian riels is currently 220,395 today, reflecting a -0.424% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mexican peso has remained relatively stable, with a -4.213% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mexican peso to Cambodian riels has fluctuated between a high of 235,294 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 220,395 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a -1.991% decrease in value.