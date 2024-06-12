Mexican peso to Icelandic krónas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mexican peso to Icelandic krónas is currently 7,494 today, reflecting a -0.192% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mexican peso has remained relatively stable, with a -2.823% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mexican peso to Icelandic krónas has fluctuated between a high of 7,872 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 7,494 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a -1.967% decrease in value.