Mexican peso to Guatemalan quetzals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mexican peso to Guatemalan quetzals is currently 0,419 today, reflecting a -1.778% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mexican peso has remained relatively stable, with a -3.890% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mexican peso to Guatemalan quetzals has fluctuated between a high of 0,445 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 0,418 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a -1.989% decrease in value.