Mexican peso to Bhutanese ngultrums exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mexican peso to Bhutanese ngultrums is currently 4,512 today, reflecting a -1.453% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mexican peso has remained relatively stable, with a -3.669% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mexican peso to Bhutanese ngultrums has fluctuated between a high of 4,783 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 4,502 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a -2.065% decrease in value.