Mexican peso to Argentine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mexican peso to Argentine pesos is currently 48,711 today, reflecting a -1.448% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mexican peso has remained relatively stable, with a -3.120% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mexican peso to Argentine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 51,487 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 48,571 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a -1.991% decrease in value.