Mexican peso to Angolan kwanzas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mexican peso to Angolan kwanzas is currently 46,586 today, reflecting a -1.286% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mexican peso has remained relatively stable, with a -3.447% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mexican peso to Angolan kwanzas has fluctuated between a high of 49,501 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 46,475 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a -1.960% decrease in value.