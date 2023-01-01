1 Liberian dollar to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert LRD to UAH at the real exchange rate

1 lrd
0,20 uah

1.00000 LRD = 0.19896 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Liberian dollars to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LRD to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Liberian dollar

LRD to USD

LRD to CAD

LRD to ZAR

LRD to EUR

LRD to GBP

LRD to SGD

LRD to INR

LRD to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 LRD0.19896 UAH
5 LRD0.99478 UAH
10 LRD1.98956 UAH
20 LRD3.97912 UAH
50 LRD9.94780 UAH
100 LRD19.89560 UAH
250 LRD49.73900 UAH
500 LRD99.47800 UAH
1000 LRD198.95600 UAH
2000 LRD397.91200 UAH
5000 LRD994.78000 UAH
10000 LRD1989.56000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Liberian Dollar
1 UAH5.02624 LRD
5 UAH25.13120 LRD
10 UAH50.26240 LRD
20 UAH100.52480 LRD
50 UAH251.31200 LRD
100 UAH502.62400 LRD
250 UAH1256.56000 LRD
500 UAH2513.12000 LRD
1000 UAH5026.24000 LRD
2000 UAH10052.48000 LRD
5000 UAH25131.20000 LRD
10000 UAH50262.40000 LRD