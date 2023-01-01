250 Liberian dollars to Colombian pesos

Convert LRD to COP at the real exchange rate

250 lrd
5.113,05 cop

1.00000 LRD = 20.45220 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:06
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Liberian dollars to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LRD to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Liberian dollars

LRD to USD

LRD to CAD

LRD to ZAR

LRD to EUR

LRD to GBP

LRD to SGD

LRD to INR

LRD to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Colombian Peso
1 LRD20.45220 COP
5 LRD102.26100 COP
10 LRD204.52200 COP
20 LRD409.04400 COP
50 LRD1022.61000 COP
100 LRD2045.22000 COP
250 LRD5113.05000 COP
500 LRD10226.10000 COP
1000 LRD20452.20000 COP
2000 LRD40904.40000 COP
5000 LRD102261.00000 COP
10000 LRD204522.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Liberian Dollar
1 COP0.04889 LRD
5 COP0.24447 LRD
10 COP0.48894 LRD
20 COP0.97789 LRD
50 COP2.44472 LRD
100 COP4.88944 LRD
250 COP12.22360 LRD
500 COP24.44720 LRD
1000 COP48.89440 LRD
2000 COP97.78880 LRD
5000 COP244.47200 LRD
10000 COP488.94400 LRD