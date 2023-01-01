5000 Liberian dollars to Bulgarian levs

Convert LRD to BGN at the real exchange rate

5000 lrd
47.00 bgn

1.00000 LRD = 0.00940 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Liberian dollars to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LRD to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Liberian dollars

LRD to USD

LRD to CAD

LRD to ZAR

LRD to EUR

LRD to GBP

LRD to SGD

LRD to INR

LRD to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 LRD0.00940 BGN
5 LRD0.04700 BGN
10 LRD0.09400 BGN
20 LRD0.18799 BGN
50 LRD0.46999 BGN
100 LRD0.93997 BGN
250 LRD2.34993 BGN
500 LRD4.69987 BGN
1000 LRD9.39974 BGN
2000 LRD18.79948 BGN
5000 LRD46.99870 BGN
10000 LRD93.99740 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Liberian Dollar
1 BGN106.38600 LRD
5 BGN531.93000 LRD
10 BGN1063.86000 LRD
20 BGN2127.72000 LRD
50 BGN5319.30000 LRD
100 BGN10638.60000 LRD
250 BGN26596.50000 LRD
500 BGN53193.00000 LRD
1000 BGN106386.00000 LRD
2000 BGN212772.00000 LRD
5000 BGN531930.00000 LRD
10000 BGN1063860.00000 LRD