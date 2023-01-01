250 Sri Lankan rupees to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert LKR to XOF at the real exchange rate

250 lkr
459 xof

1.00000 LKR = 1.83578 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 LKR1.83578 XOF
5 LKR9.17890 XOF
10 LKR18.35780 XOF
20 LKR36.71560 XOF
50 LKR91.78900 XOF
100 LKR183.57800 XOF
250 LKR458.94500 XOF
500 LKR917.89000 XOF
1000 LKR1835.78000 XOF
2000 LKR3671.56000 XOF
5000 LKR9178.90000 XOF
10000 LKR18357.80000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 XOF0.54473 LKR
5 XOF2.72365 LKR
10 XOF5.44729 LKR
20 XOF10.89458 LKR
50 XOF27.23645 LKR
100 XOF54.47290 LKR
250 XOF136.18225 LKR
500 XOF272.36450 LKR
1000 XOF544.72900 LKR
2000 XOF1089.45800 LKR
5000 XOF2723.64500 LKR
10000 XOF5447.29000 LKR