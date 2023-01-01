10 Sri Lankan rupees to Tanzanian shillings

Convert LKR to TZS at the real exchange rate

10 lkr
77,57 tzs

1.00000 LKR = 7.75706 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Tanzanian Shilling
1 LKR7.75706 TZS
5 LKR38.78530 TZS
10 LKR77.57060 TZS
20 LKR155.14120 TZS
50 LKR387.85300 TZS
100 LKR775.70600 TZS
250 LKR1939.26500 TZS
500 LKR3878.53000 TZS
1000 LKR7757.06000 TZS
2000 LKR15514.12000 TZS
5000 LKR38785.30000 TZS
10000 LKR77570.60000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 TZS0.12892 LKR
5 TZS0.64458 LKR
10 TZS1.28915 LKR
20 TZS2.57830 LKR
50 TZS6.44575 LKR
100 TZS12.89150 LKR
250 TZS32.22875 LKR
500 TZS64.45750 LKR
1000 TZS128.91500 LKR
2000 TZS257.83000 LKR
5000 TZS644.57500 LKR
10000 TZS1289.15000 LKR