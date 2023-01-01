amount-spellout.10000 Sri Lankan rupees to Turkish liras

Convert LKR to TRY at the real exchange rate

10000 lkr
911.88 try

1.00000 LKR = 0.09119 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.324950.78545383.21261.468210.906051.31963.67275
1 CAD0.75474510.59281762.80431.108130.6838320.9959622.77199
1 GBP1.273151.686861105.9421.869261.153451.680054.67596
1 INR0.01201740.01592250.0094391210.01764410.01088830.01585820.0441369

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupees

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Turkish Lira
1 LKR0.09119 TRY
5 LKR0.45594 TRY
10 LKR0.91188 TRY
20 LKR1.82376 TRY
50 LKR4.55939 TRY
100 LKR9.11878 TRY
250 LKR22.79695 TRY
500 LKR45.59390 TRY
1000 LKR91.18780 TRY
2000 LKR182.37560 TRY
5000 LKR455.93900 TRY
10000 LKR911.87800 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 TRY10.96640 LKR
5 TRY54.83200 LKR
10 TRY109.66400 LKR
20 TRY219.32800 LKR
50 TRY548.32000 LKR
100 TRY1096.64000 LKR
250 TRY2741.60000 LKR
500 TRY5483.20000 LKR
1000 TRY10966.40000 LKR
2000 TRY21932.80000 LKR
5000 TRY54832.00000 LKR
10000 TRY109664.00000 LKR