50 Sri Lankan rupees to Myanmar kyats

Convert LKR to MMK at the real exchange rate

50 lkr
324.40 mmk

1.00000 LKR = 6.48795 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.324950.78545383.21261.468210.906051.31963.67275
1 CAD0.75474510.59281762.80431.108130.6838320.9959622.77199
1 GBP1.273151.686861105.9421.869261.153451.680054.67596
1 INR0.01201740.01592250.0094391210.01764410.01088830.01585820.0441369

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Myanmar kyats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MMK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to MMK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupees

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Myanma Kyat
1 LKR6.48795 MMK
5 LKR32.43975 MMK
10 LKR64.87950 MMK
20 LKR129.75900 MMK
50 LKR324.39750 MMK
100 LKR648.79500 MMK
250 LKR1621.98750 MMK
500 LKR3243.97500 MMK
1000 LKR6487.95000 MMK
2000 LKR12975.90000 MMK
5000 LKR32439.75000 MMK
10000 LKR64879.50000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 MMK0.15413 LKR
5 MMK0.77066 LKR
10 MMK1.54132 LKR
20 MMK3.08264 LKR
50 MMK7.70660 LKR
100 MMK15.41320 LKR
250 MMK38.53300 LKR
500 MMK77.06600 LKR
1000 MMK154.13200 LKR
2000 MMK308.26400 LKR
5000 MMK770.66000 LKR
10000 MMK1541.32000 LKR