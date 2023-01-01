10 Sri Lankan rupees to Gambian dalasis

Convert LKR to GMD at the real exchange rate

10 lkr
2,05 gmd

1.00000 LKR = 0.20547 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Gambian dalasis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to GMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Gambian Dalasi
1 LKR0.20547 GMD
5 LKR1.02736 GMD
10 LKR2.05473 GMD
20 LKR4.10946 GMD
50 LKR10.27365 GMD
100 LKR20.54730 GMD
250 LKR51.36825 GMD
500 LKR102.73650 GMD
1000 LKR205.47300 GMD
2000 LKR410.94600 GMD
5000 LKR1027.36500 GMD
10000 LKR2054.73000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 GMD4.86682 LKR
5 GMD24.33410 LKR
10 GMD48.66820 LKR
20 GMD97.33640 LKR
50 GMD243.34100 LKR
100 GMD486.68200 LKR
250 GMD1216.70500 LKR
500 GMD2433.41000 LKR
1000 GMD4866.82000 LKR
2000 GMD9733.64000 LKR
5000 GMD24334.10000 LKR
10000 GMD48668.20000 LKR